A highly coveted running back from the 2023 class will make his college commitment live Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Jayden Limar announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Arizona, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon. Limar is considered a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 247 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Notre Dame is considered the favorite to land Limar, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball, but he's also visited Arizona, Michigan and Oregon during his recruitment. At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Limar's speed is what sets him apart, as he was clocked at a 4.53 seconds in a 40-yard dash in March and has been clocked as low as 4.46 seconds in the past.

He ran for 1,549 yards and 20 touchdowns during his junior season at Lake Stevens in Lake Stevens, Washington, while helping lead the team to an 11-1 record and appearance in the 4A state title game. Limar is ranked the No. 4 prospect from the state by 247Sports.

Here is the full evaluation of Limar from 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman: