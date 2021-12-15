Justin Williams, a four-star running back from East Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia, will announce his college commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ at 8 a.m. ET. Williams is set to decide between Auburn, Tennessee, Louisville, Nebraska and West Virginia. The 247Sports Crystal Ball currently gives the edges to Tennessee in terms of which school will land his services. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Williams is ranked No. 284 overall in the 247Sports Composite and is the 24th-ranked running back in the 2022 recruiting class. In addition, Williams is the 26th-ranked player in the state of Georgia, which has historically produced some of college football's biggest stars.

Williams has made official visits to both Auburn and Tennessee, the two programs believed to be the top schools to acquire his services. Auburn was one of the later schools to offer Williams a scholarship as the Tigers did so on Nov. 27, but the 247Sports Crystal Ball still forecasts that Tennessee as his likely destination.

The early signing period begins on Wednesday and runs through Friday. It's going to be interesting to see if Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is able to go into Georgia and poach this star running back after qualifying for a bowl game in his first season at the helm.