One of the top running backs in the class of 2022 will be announcing his college commitment Friday at 5 p.m. ET on CBSSports HQ. Ramon Brown, a four-star running back from Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia, is down to his final five schools and ready to make a decision. You can watch Brown's announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Brown's five finalists are Maryland, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, but he told 247Sports earlier this week that while he has a decision date, he hasn't made the final choice yet. So it's seemingly anybody's game -- as long as anybody is one of those five schools.

"All five of my official visits, I went on all them, they showed me love, great coaching staffs, players, it was a great time being there," Brown told 247Sports. "All of them are doing a great job of showing great hospitality."

Brown is rated as the No. 19 running back in the 2022 class according to 247Sports' Composite rankings and the No. 190 player overall. He was clocked at 4.53 in the 40-yard dash at The Opening Regional in May 2019, but 247Sports recruiting analyst Brian Dohn says Brown blends that speed with power. Here's Dohn's scouting report on Brown: