WATCH: Four-star recruit Andrew Chatfield uses Chucky doll to choose Florida
The American Heritage product briefly hovered over Miami's hat before picking Florida
American Heritage defensive end Andrew Chatfield made his decision on Wednesday, but not without a little trolling. Chatfield, a four-star prospect, hovered briefly over the Miami hat before hoisting a Chucky doll with the Florida hat, officially committing himself as a Gator. The Chucky doll has a history for Florida commits. Dominique Easley did something similar when he committed to Florida, as did Dante Fowler Jr.
Both of those guys turned out alright.
Chatfield also mentioned Fowler in his announcement.
"Somebody kind of reminded me of it and I'm a big fan of Dante Fowler … and I'm going to come out and represent the Florida Gators the right way," Chatfield said.
The Chucky doll stayed making the rounds with American Heritage. Nesta Silvera also hoisted the doll when he committed to Miami. It was a bit of a surprise to see Chucky supporting someone other than the Gators, but it's still a nice ode between teammates.
Chatfield finished with 41 sacks in his high school career, and is looking to continue a tradition of dominant defensive ends at Florida. He clearly knows the history. Now all he has to do is add to it. If his high school career is any indication, Chatfield undoubtedly has the means to do so.
-
Jacob Copeland signs with Florida
After an 11th-hour push from other schools, Copeland ultimately saw Florida as the best fi...
-
4-star WR uses baby to announce Georgia
Tommy Bush helped push Georgia over the top for the No. 1 class in the country
-
USC nabs 5-star CB with famous name
Griffin is a big-time get for the Trojans
-
National Signing Day 2018 live updates
Live coverage of National Signing Day, including commitment announcements, team rankings,...
-
Clemson gets Alabama's No. 1 player
The four-star wide receiver was a top-50 recruit nationally
-
Jamarr Chase commits to LSU
Chase was a top 100 recruit in the nation and flipped from Michigan
Add a Comment