WATCH: Four-star recruit Andrew Chatfield uses Chucky doll to choose Florida

American Heritage defensive end Andrew Chatfield made his decision on Wednesday, but not without a little trolling. Chatfield, a four-star prospect, hovered briefly over the Miami hat before hoisting a Chucky doll with the Florida hat, officially committing himself as a Gator. The Chucky doll has a history for Florida commits. Dominique Easley did something similar when he committed to Florida, as did Dante Fowler Jr.

Both of those guys turned out alright.

VIDEO: American Heritage DE Andrew Chatfield picks up #Miami hat briefly before announcing he's signing with #Florida with the Chucky doll. #Gators pic.twitter.com/PHelGn2upD — Wells Dusenbury (@DuseReport) February 7, 2018

Chatfield also mentioned Fowler in his announcement.

"Somebody kind of reminded me of it and I'm a big fan of Dante Fowler … and I'm going to come out and represent the Florida Gators the right way," Chatfield said.

The Chucky doll stayed making the rounds with American Heritage. Nesta Silvera also hoisted the doll when he committed to Miami. It was a bit of a surprise to see Chucky supporting someone other than the Gators, but it's still a nice ode between teammates.

Chatfield finished with 41 sacks in his high school career, and is looking to continue a tradition of dominant defensive ends at Florida. He clearly knows the history. Now all he has to do is add to it. If his high school career is any indication, Chatfield undoubtedly has the means to do so.