One of the top uncommitted running backs in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ. Cedric Baxter Jr., a four-star prospect from Edgewood High School in Orlando, Florida, will make his choice at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page (or at this link here), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Baxter holds offers from some of the nation's top programs, but has narrowed down the race for his services to four schools in Texas and his home state of Florida. The Texas Longhorns are projected to beat out Texas A&M, Florida and Miami for the talented rusher's services, per the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Baxter boasts an incredible physical frame for a high school athlete. The rising senior ranks as the No. 31 overall recruit and No. 2 running back in the Top247 rankings. Baxter could eventually push for five-star status.

"A potential workhorse on both Saturdays and Sunday," 247Sports Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins wrote of Baxter while comparing him to Le'Veon Bell. "The type of running back that most defenders dread trying to tackle, especially when he's got a head full of steam. Quick to pick a lane and get to work as he cuts up field in search of greener pastures."

Earning a commitment from Baxter would be another major addition to Texas' star-studded 2023 recruiting class. The Longhorns have exploded in 2023 since landing No. 1 overall commit Arch Manning. Baxter would be the fifth top-50 national recruit and would push Texas past Ohio State and Georgia for the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation.