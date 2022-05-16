One of the top uncommitted defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Monday on CBS Sports HQ. Braxton Myers, a four-star safety from Coppell (Texas) High School will make his choice at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Myers holds an elite offer list with interest from many of the nation's top programs. Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Ole Miss and USC are Myers' finalists, but Lincoln Riley's Trojans are considered the favorite to land the dynamic defender by the 247Sports Crystal Ball projections.

The junior boasts an impressive 6-foot-1, 185-pound frame that should quickly make him an early contributor when he gets to college. The son of former Alabama and Dallas Cowboys standout Michael Myers, he is rated the No. 6 safety and No. 109 overall player in the 2023 class.

247Sports National Recruiting Expert Chris Singletary wrote in his scouting report that "[Myers] is already physically where you want him to be coming into college. With a 76.5 inches wingspan you have the makings of the prototype defensive back. His length and lean muscular frame are encouraging factors for him. These verified numbers as well as his athleticism make for a nice player with a bright future."

Myers' addition would push USC two spots up the 2023 recruiting rankings to No. 8, ahead of Louisville and Baylor. The Trojans would reach that spot despite having just seven commits, the least of any team in the top 12. Myers would also be the fifth blue-chip commit for USC, joining running backs Quinten Joyner and A'Marion Peterson as Texans heading west with Riley.