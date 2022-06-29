A coveted wide receiver from the Class of 2024 will make his college commitment live Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. That's when Cam Williams will announce his decision from a group of finalists that includes Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Williams is considered a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 111 overall prospect in the class by the 247Sports Composite. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Notre Dame is considered the favorite to land Williams, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball. The 6-foot-2 receiver caught 37 passes for 671 yards and 11 touchdowns at Glenbard South High School in Glen Ellyn, Illinois during his sophomore season in 2021.

Tom Loy of 247Sports and Notre Dame insider at Irish Illustrated named Williams one of Notre Dame's top 10 prospects for the Class of 2024 earlier this month and projected that he'll continue to rise in the recruiting rankings. Here is Loy's full evaluation:

I'm a big fan of this wide receiver and I believe he'll only improve as he adds strength over the next few years. In fact, I'm willing to wager he'll rise into the Top 100 over time. Williams is super light on his feet, swift off the snap with rapid footwork in his routes. With those outstanding feet, Williams has stop-on-a-dime ability which helps create separation. And he's a vertical threat due in part to his quickness off the snap. He's quite lean currently. And while that's not an uncommon characteristic at his position, once he stacks on more strength, his game should really take off. It's worth noting Williams attended Irish Invasion where he connected with CJ Carr. And this could grow into an important bond as the Irish look to reel in quality receivers in the 2024 class.

Should Williams choose Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish would keep its No. 1 spot in the 247 team rankings with five verbal commits -- all of which are of the blue-chip variety.