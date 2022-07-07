A coveted athlete from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Cameron Seldon announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Maryland, Penn State and Tennessee. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Tennessee is considered the favorite to land Seldon, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball. At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Seldon's most likely position at the next level is receiver. However, the elite speedster could also fit as a defensive back or linebacker at the next level. Seldon is considered the No. 2 prospect from Virginia in the 2023 class and the No. 24 overall recruit, according to 247Sports.

As a junior at Northumberland High School in Heathsville, Virginia, last season, Seldon played multiple positions on both sides of the ball while also returning kicks. He is also a state champion sprinter in the 100-meter dash who routinely posts times of under 11 seconds.

Here is the full evaluation of Seldon from 247Sports midlands region recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks:

Strong build with size to be receiver or linebacker. Size is not verified through measurements but in-person evaluation meshes with listed 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. Has strength throughout frame. Has multi-sport profile as basketball player and Class 1A state champ in 100 meters. Holds school record of 10.74 seconds. Dominant high school player at small school on Virginia's northern neck. Explosive in open field with high-level speed to finish plays in open field. Takes snaps at running back, quarterback and receiver on offense. Smooth athlete with ability to churn out YAC. Good ball skills. Gets off line of scrimmage well and quickly gets into route. Comfortable playing in traffic. Has speed to get behind defensive. Demonstrates ability to close on ball in the air. Willing to be physical at the top of routes and in challenging for 50-50 balls. Change of direction, burst and short-area quickness show best when playing edge or blitzing as linebacker. Impacts game in each phase.

Seldon visited Maryland, Tennessee and Penn State in June. Whichever program lands him will have the chance to mold a player with great tools into a star as he develops more position-specific technique after playing such a versatile role in high school.