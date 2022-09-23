One of the top uncommitted wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Friday on CBS Sports HQ. Hykeem Williams, a four-star wide receiver from Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will make his choice at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Williams has an elite list of finalists with Texas A&M, Pitt and Georgia among the programs vying for his services. However, the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions have notably flipped from the Aggies to Florida State as the top contender on the board.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Williams is unquestionably one of the top receiver recruits playing high school football. The senior ranks No. 26 in the Top247 rankings and as the No. 5 receiver. The 247Sports Composite rankings also list Williams as a five-star prospect. If Williams holds his ranking, he will soon earn one of the 32 five-star ratings handed out by the 247Sports evaluators.

247Sports Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins describes Williams as a "freaky athlete" in his evaluation in August with Day 2 draft ability.

"Owns a thick, muscular build and looks almost like a tight end or even a linebacker in street clothes," Ivins wrote. "Explosive – and more importantly -- coordinated in almost everything he does… he's uber competitive after the catch and can take a quick screen or swing pass and turn it into a monster gain."

Williams caught 40 passes for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns for Stranahan in 2021 while playing both receiver and edge rusher.