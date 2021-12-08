One of the top uncommitted wide receivers in the 2022 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge live Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. Isaiah Bond, a four-star wide receiver out of Buford (GA) High School will make his choice at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Georgia, Florida and Alabama rank among Bond's finalists. The reigning national champion Crimson Tide are considered the favorite to land the dynamic receiver's services, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball projection. If he commits to Alabama, Bond would be the 11th top-100 commit in Nick Saban's recruiting class. His addition would nudge the Crimson Tide up to No. 2 in the nation -- past Texas A&M and within striking distance of Georgia.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Bond won state championships in both the 100-meter and 200-meter in Georgia in 2021. He is rated the No. 86 player in the industry standard 247Sports Composite Rating, including the No. 2 athlete. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna has this scouting report on Bond: