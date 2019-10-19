WATCH: Four-time cancer survivor sees first college football action in Minnesota win
Casey O'Brien successfully held for a kick in the fourth quarter
A run-of-the-mill extra-point attempt for Minnesota to take a four-touchdown lead over Rutgers was anything but ordinary on Saturday. As the Gophers trotted out their special teams unit, they were led onto the field by redshirt sophomore Casey O'Brien, the team's holder, who was making his collegiate debut.
O'Brien's debut isn't the story, though. It's the odds he beat to get there: beating cancer four times.
"It means the world to me," he told the Big Ten Network after the game. "There's been so many ups and downs and nights in the hospital and surgeries and everything like that that's gone into this moment. This is what I dreamed about, and tonight it got to come true."
O'Brien underwent numerous rounds of chemotherapy and more than a dozen surgeries in total to battle a cancer diagnosis and get to this point. He's now been cancer-free for more than a year and worked his way into a role with the football team. It's an incredible story, and one that makes you want to root for him. So, appropriately, the response by his teammates and by his head coach was an emotional one.
Minnesota went on to win 42-7 and move to 7-0 for the first time since 1960. Coach P.J. Fleck shared a bit on the incredibly emotional debut for O'Brien.
"He's an unbelievable person and he's been through a whole lot. When you think courage, you think Casey O'Brien," Fleck said. "No one can ever take away that he played college football in the Big Ten. No one can ever take that away from him."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Derek Mason delivers emotional interview
Mason has been the subject of hot seat chatter after the Commodores' bad start
-
Alabama vs. Tennessee odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Tennessee vs. Alabama game 10,000...
-
Oregon comes back to beat Washington
This is the kind of victory Mario Cristobal's team needed to create some space in the Pac-12
-
Michigan vs. Penn St. pick, live stream
Two teams hoping to win the Big Ten East face off under the lights on Saturday
-
LSU dominates Mississippi State
As LSU prepares for a showdown with No. 1 Alabama, the Tigers made easy work of the Bulldogs
-
Washington gets obscure penalty
The Huskies wideout had everybody fooled
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game