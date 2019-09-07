Watch Fresno St. vs. Minnesota: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Fresno St. (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Fresno St. 0-1-0; Minnesota 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Fresno St. 12-2-0; Minnesota 7-6-0;

What to Know

Minnesota will take on Fresno State at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Minnesota going off at just a 3-point favorite.

The Golden Gophers took care of business in their home opener. They were able to grind out a solid win over South Dakota State last Thursday, winning 28-21. The Golden Gophers can attribute much of their success to WR Rashod Bateman, who caught 5 passes for 132 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Fresno State had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They fell to USC 23-31.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Fresno State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bulldogs were second in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only eight. As for the Golden Gophers, they ranked fifth in the nation in penalties, closing the year only with 51 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Bulldog Stadium, California

Bulldog Stadium, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.50

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.