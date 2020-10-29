Who's Playing

Colorado State @ Fresno State

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams will face off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Bulldog Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Rams (4-8), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Fresno State was 4-8 last year and is coming off of a 34-19 defeat against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors last week.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California

Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Rams are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colorado State have won all of the games they've played against Fresno State in the last six years.