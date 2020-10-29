Who's Playing
Colorado State @ Fresno State
What to Know
The Colorado State Rams will face off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Bulldog Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Rams (4-8), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Fresno State was 4-8 last year and is coming off of a 34-19 defeat against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors last week.
The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Rams are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Colorado State have won all of the games they've played against Fresno State in the last six years.
- Oct 26, 2019 - Colorado State 41 vs. Fresno State 31
- Nov 05, 2016 - Colorado State 37 vs. Fresno State 0
- Nov 28, 2015 - Colorado State 34 vs. Fresno State 31