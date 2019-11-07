Watch Fresno State vs. Utah State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Football game
How to watch Fresno State vs. Utah State football game
Who's Playing
Fresno State (home) vs. Utah State (away)
Current Records: Fresno State 4-4; Utah State 4-4
What to Know
A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Utah State Aggies and the Fresno State Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Utah State now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Utah State has to be hurting after a devastating 42-14 loss at the hands of the BYU Cougars last week. One thing holding the Aggies back was the mediocre play of QB Jordan Love, who did not have his best game; despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once.
Meanwhile, the struggle was real when Fresno State and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors clashed, but Fresno State ultimately edged out the opposition 41-38.
Fresno State's win lifted them to 4-4 while Utah State's defeat dropped them down to 4-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Fresno State enters the game having picked the ball off ten times, good for 17th in the the nation. Less enviably, the Aggies are stumbling into the matchup with the 11th most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 12 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Aggies.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Bulldogs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Aggies.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Utah State have won both of the games they've played against Fresno State in the last five years.
- Oct 22, 2016 - Utah State 38 vs. Fresno State 20
- Oct 10, 2015 - Utah State 56 vs. Fresno State 14
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Ohio State vs Maryland odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Ohio State vs. Maryland on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
CFB Week 11: Odds, top picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 11 college football game 10,000 times
-
Alabama vs. LSU pick, live stream
The 'Game of the Century' goes down Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa
-
Alabama's chance rest on Tua's health
The No. 3 Crimson Tide revolve around their star QB, but his health is a question entering...
-
USC hires Mike Bohn as AD
Bohn comes to USC from Cincinnati with plenty of administrative experience
-
Howard places Ron Prince on leave
Prince faces reported allegations of verbal abuse and intimidation
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game