Not many plays in football are as electrifying as a punt return for a touchdown. Fresno State's Nikko Remigio had everyone on the edge of their seats with a thrilling 87-yard return against the UConn Huskies. In the second quarter, the Huskies punted the ball away and covered the kick fairly well. However, Remigio played the role of escape artist as he broke free for a lengthy return to give the Bulldogs a 7-3 lead.

Remigio eluded six tackles on the play, some of which came in jaw-dropping fashion. The Fresno State return man used spin moves and a series cuts to dodge UConn defenders all the way down the field.

Even before the dazzling touchdown, Remigio has been an impact player for the Bulldogs. Coming into the game against UConn, Remigio had 16 receptions for 206 yards through three games played, making him the team's second-leading wideout.

Coming out of high school, Remigio was a four-star recruit and the No. 43 wide receiver in the 2018 signing class, according to 247Sports. Remigio spent the first four years of his college career as a receiver at California, where he totaled 97 receptions for 903 yards and seven touchdowns.