WATCH: Navy officer reunited with brother in emotional surprise at FSU spring game

Florida State held its first spring game under Willie Taggart over the weekend, and the highlight of the event didn't come during the game itself, rather the most eventful happening came from an emotional on-field reunion.

The Seminoles played a message for offensive lineman Derrick Kelly from his brother Derrickus, an officer in the Navy. The Kelly brothers hadn't seen each other in two years, and Derrickus began the video apologizing to Derrick for not being in Tallahassee for the annual scrimmage.

It turns out he was lying -- but it was the good kind of lie.

TEARJERKER ALERT: East Gadsden grad and @FSUFootball lineman Derrick Kelly got a surprise visit from his brother, who serves in the Navy and who Derrick hasn't seen in two years. @abc27pic.twitter.com/sRsckW0vFr — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) April 15, 2018

Derrickus is stationed in Hawaii and traveled approximately 15 hours to be with his brother on Saturday.

"We cried a little bit out there," Derrickus told the Orlando Sentinel. "I haven't seen him in two years. There were times when all I felt like I had was my brothers. So it felt good."