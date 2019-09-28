Watch Ga. Southern vs. Louisiana: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana football game
Who's Playing
Ga. Southern (home) vs. Louisiana (away)
Current Records: Ga. Southern 1-2-0; Louisiana 3-1-0
What to Know
Ga. Southern has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. A Sun Belt battle is on tap between Ga. Southern and Louisiana at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. This is a home game for the Eagles, a silver lining they hope will compensate for the 3.5-point spread against them.
It was close but no cigar for Ga. Southern as they fell 35-32 to Minnesota two weeks ago. Louisiana might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They took down Ohio 45-25. With that victory, Louisiana brought their scoring average up a tier to 46.25 ppg.
Louisiana's win lifted them to 3-1 while Ga. Southern's loss dropped them down to 1-2. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Ga. Southern are still looking to earn their first passing touchdown. On the other hand, the Ragin' Cajuns come into the game boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the league at 18. So the Ga. Sou rn squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.01
Odds
The Ragin' Cajuns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 55
Series History
Ga. Southern and Louisiana both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 25, 2017 - Ga. Southern 34 vs. Louisiana 24
- Nov 10, 2016 - Louisiana 33 vs. Ga. Southern 26
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 91 degrees.
