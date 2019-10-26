Watch Ga. Southern vs. New Mexico State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Georgia Southern vs. New Mexico State football game
Who's Playing
Ga. Southern (home) vs. New Mexico State (away)
Current Records: Ga. Southern 3-3; New Mexico State 0-7
What to Know
New Mexico State is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 42.57 points per game. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Ga. Southern at 3 p.m. ET at Allen E. Paulson Stadium on Saturday. The Aggies are limping into the game on a seven-game losing streak.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but New Mexico State had to settle for a 42-28 defeat against Central Michigan two weeks ago. QB Josh Adkins and RB Jason Huntley were two go-getters for the Aggies despite the loss. The former passed for 263 yards and three TDs on 40 attempts, while the latter rushed for 67 yards and one TD on ten carries. Adkins didn't help his team much against Liberty three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Ga. Southern ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They skirted past Coastal Carolina 30-27. That result was just more of the same for Ga. Southern, who also won the last time these teams played (Nov. 17 of last year).
New Mexico State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past two games.
Ga. Southern's win lifted them to 3-3 while New Mexico State's loss dropped them down to 0-7. We'll find out if Ga. Southern can add another positive mark to their record or if New Mexico State can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Ga. Southern's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.41
Odds
The Eagles are a big 14-point favorite against the Aggies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 15-point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Ga. Southern have won three out of their last four games against New Mexico State.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Ga. Southern 48 vs. New Mexico State 31
- Oct 14, 2017 - New Mexico State 35 vs. Ga. Southern 27
- Oct 22, 2016 - Ga. Southern 22 vs. New Mexico State 19
- Oct 17, 2015 - Ga. Southern 56 vs. New Mexico State 26
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
USC rallies on road to survive Colorado
It's rarely easy with USC these days, but the Trojans rallied to beat a feisty Colorado underdog
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 9
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 9 of the 2019 college football season
-
USC vs. Colorado pick, live stream
Colorado looks for its first win over USC
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, best expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
What to watch on the Week 9 slate
Your complete guide to the biggest college football games to keep an eye on in Week 9
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, top picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game