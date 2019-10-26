Watch Ga. Southern vs. New Mexico State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Ga. Southern (home) vs. New Mexico State (away)

Current Records: Ga. Southern 3-3; New Mexico State 0-7

What to Know

New Mexico State is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 42.57 points per game. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Ga. Southern at 3 p.m. ET at Allen E. Paulson Stadium on Saturday. The Aggies are limping into the game on a seven-game losing streak.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but New Mexico State had to settle for a 42-28 defeat against Central Michigan two weeks ago. QB Josh Adkins and RB Jason Huntley were two go-getters for the Aggies despite the loss. The former passed for 263 yards and three TDs on 40 attempts, while the latter rushed for 67 yards and one TD on ten carries. Adkins didn't help his team much against Liberty three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Ga. Southern ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They skirted past Coastal Carolina 30-27. That result was just more of the same for Ga. Southern, who also won the last time these teams played (Nov. 17 of last year).

New Mexico State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past two games.

Ga. Southern's win lifted them to 3-3 while New Mexico State's loss dropped them down to 0-7. We'll find out if Ga. Southern can add another positive mark to their record or if New Mexico State can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Ga. Southern's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.41

Odds

The Eagles are a big 14-point favorite against the Aggies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Ga. Southern have won three out of their last four games against New Mexico State.