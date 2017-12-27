WATCH: Georgia flies in style to College Football Playoff on tricked out plane

The Bulldogs flew across the country in the lap of luxury

No. 3 Georgia made the College Football Playoff this year for the first time since its inception in 2014 and has a chance to win its first national championship since 1980, and the Bulldogs are making sure their players and staff enjoy the ride -- literally.

The Bulldogs commissioned a retired Delta 747 to take them from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Los Angeles for the Rose Bowl in advance of their national semifinal showdown with No. 2 Oklahoma.

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, the plane came out of retirement just for the trip across the country.

How nice was this ride? Take a look inside as the official Georgia football Twitter account gives the tour of the cabin.

The airplane has been used by the past two national champions -- Clemson and Alabama. If Georgia can make it three in a row, this airplane might become one of the legends of the CFP era.

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, while also hosting on ESPNU on SiriusXM Radio channel 84, the... Full Bio

