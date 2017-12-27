WATCH: Georgia flies in style to College Football Playoff on tricked out plane
The Bulldogs flew across the country in the lap of luxury
No. 3 Georgia made the College Football Playoff this year for the first time since its inception in 2014 and has a chance to win its first national championship since 1980, and the Bulldogs are making sure their players and staff enjoy the ride -- literally.
The Bulldogs commissioned a retired Delta 747 to take them from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Los Angeles for the Rose Bowl in advance of their national semifinal showdown with No. 2 Oklahoma.
According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, the plane came out of retirement just for the trip across the country.
How nice was this ride? Take a look inside as the official Georgia football Twitter account gives the tour of the cabin.
The airplane has been used by the past two national champions -- Clemson and Alabama. If Georgia can make it three in a row, this airplane might become one of the legends of the CFP era.
-
With Rosen out, Kansas State beats UCLA
Rosen did not play in the Cactus Bowl against Kansas State because of a concussion
-
Cactus Bowl prediction, live stream
Everything you need to know to watch and pick the Cactus Bowl on Tuesday
-
College football bowl picks, Dec 27
Barrett Sallee is 20-10 on his best bets given to SportsLine and shares his top plays for...
-
How No. 3 Georgia will win the playoff
The Georgia Bulldogs have a chance to win their first national title since the 1980 season
-
Future CFP games and their locations
Taking a look at the present and future sites for the College Football Playoff
-
Why Oklahoma will win the playoff
The Sooners have college football's best offense led by this year's Heisman Trophy winner
Add a Comment