WATCH: Georgia flies in style to College Football Playoff on tricked out plane

No. 3 Georgia made the College Football Playoff this year for the first time since its inception in 2014 and has a chance to win its first national championship since 1980, and the Bulldogs are making sure their players and staff enjoy the ride -- literally.

The Bulldogs commissioned a retired Delta 747 to take them from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Los Angeles for the Rose Bowl in advance of their national semifinal showdown with No. 2 Oklahoma.

The @universityofga ‘Dawgs on the way to the @rosebowlgame Fun fact: the #747 they’re flying has flown the last 2 National Champs. #GoDawgs! pic.twitter.com/ZxIPBgl6Wm — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 26, 2017

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, the plane came out of retirement just for the trip across the country.

How nice was this ride? Take a look inside as the official Georgia football Twitter account gives the tour of the cabin.

The airplane has been used by the past two national champions -- Clemson and Alabama. If Georgia can make it three in a row, this airplane might become one of the legends of the CFP era.