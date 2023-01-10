The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done.

The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.

Once it was clear that Georgia was going to win its second consecutive title, UGA players started fueling up for the postgame celebration by eating stadium snacks on the sideline.

Speaking of having an appetite, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke about wanting his program to stay "hungry" after winning back to back national championships. The last thing Smart wants is for the Bulldogs to get complacent and take their success for granted.

"The disease that creeps into your program is called 'entitlement,'" Smart said. "I've seen it firsthand, and if you can stomp it out with leadership, then you can stay hungry."

After failing to win a national championship from 1980-2022, Georgia has now become the third team in college football with back-to-back championships. If the Bulldogs get back to the title game again next year, they might want to pack a mid-game meal.