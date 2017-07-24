WATCH: Georgia RB Nick Chubb has leg strength that should terrify SEC foes

A year ago, Georgia running back Nick Chubb was fighting -- quite literally -- to get back on the football field.

The 5-foot-10, 228-pound running back from Cedartown, Georgia, was coming off a gruesome knee injury suffered in early October 2015 against Tennessee, and found himself taking mixed martial arts classes in an Athens training center to regain the strength in his lower body.

That strength is back.

According to an Instagram video from assistant director of player development Bakari Guice that was tweeted by head coach Kirby Smart, Chubb maxed out during the summer session with a squat of 600 pounds.

Not bad for a guy who, 21 months ago, tore three ligaments in his left knee on his first carry of the game against Tennessee.

Chubb rushed for 1,130 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Bulldogs. On paper, those numbers are impressive. But this video, coupled with his comments from SEC media days earlier this month, suggests that the best is yet to come.

"I thought I was at full speed, but it's hard to tell because I didn't know how much better I could get," he said. "I thought at the beginning of last season, it was as good as it was going to get. Now, and during spring, I feel a lot better, and I knew that last year I was not at 100 percent. Who's to say where I am now? I know I'm better than I was last year."

Chubb proved it in the weight room Monday morning.