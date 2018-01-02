WATCH: Georgia runs out of Rose Bowl, into title game on this game-winning TD
Sony Michel's 27-yard touchdown run has Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship
Georgia will be playing for the national championship thanks to an incredible series of plays in overtime of one of the best bowl games ever as it defeated Oklahoma 54-48 in the Rose Bowl.
After trading field goals in the first overtime, Georgia set themselves up to win when Lorenzo Carter blocked Oklahoma's field goal attempt on the first possession of the second overtime.
Lorenzo Carter's blocked field goal leads to Sony Michel's TD and the Dawgs win!!! pic.twitter.com/ok3bFFATei— DawgNation (@DawgNation) January 2, 2018
Then, on the second play of the next possession, Sony Michel lined up in the backfield for a direct snap. After running a few yards to his left, the senior running back found a seam and broke free for a 27-yard touchdown to win the game.
Michel (11 carries, 181 yards, three touchdowns) and Chubb (14 carries, 145 yards, two touchdowns) paced a ground game that rolled up 335 sack-adjusted rushing yards at 10.5 yards per carry. It was appropriate that the two senior stars led the way considering they joined Herschel Walker in the top three of Georgia's all-time career rushing list during the season. Michel getting the winning score also served as a form of course correction after his lost fumble in the fourth quarter was returned for a go-ahead touchdown by Oklahoma.
Check out the highlight package above for Michel's game-winner and the Sooners' stunning fumble return TD.
