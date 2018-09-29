WATCH: Georgia scores one of the strangest touchdowns you'll ever see on a fumble

Here's a rare box score stat for you: Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta leads all rushers in the Bulldogs game against Tennessee with a 31-yard run and a touchdown. So you're probably wondering how he got to that point. Here's how: a strip-sack-turned-fumble-recovery-turned-long-touchdown run.

You know what? It might be easier to just show it to you.

Nauta was Johnny-on-the-spot, even though protection broke down. That's an impressive touchdown run. Usually, Georgia starts breaking big plays as the game goes on and defenses wear down. But these are the types of rare plays that can't ever be accounted for. As for Tennessee ... well ... that about sums up the season to this point for the Vols. Unfortunately for Tennessee, those are the types of breaks it needs to go in its direction, not the other way around. It could be a long day if the ball is bouncing Georgia's way like that.