Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Georgia State 6-1, Georgia Southern 5-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

Georgia Southern is on a five-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Georgia State is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt East battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Georgia Southern was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They came out on top against UL Monroe by a score of 38-28. The win was just what Georgia Southern needed coming off of a 41-13 loss in their prior match.

Among those leading the charge was Jalen White, who rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia Southern also got help from Khaleb Hood who showed off his sure hands for 98 receiving yards.

Georgia State had a rough season last year, but theylook ready to turn that poor record around this year. They skirted past Louisiana 20-17.

Georgia State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Darren Grainger led the charge by throwing for 211 yards and two touchdowns while completing 77.3% of his passes. Another player making a difference was Ahmon Green, who picked up 44 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia Southern has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season. As for Georgia State, their victory bumped their record up to 6-1.

Looking ahead, the contest is expected to be close, with Georgia Southern going off as just a 1.5-point favorite. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Georgia State.

Georgia Southern came up short against Georgia State in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, falling 41-33. Will Georgia Southern have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Georgia Southern is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 62.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia State has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Georgia Southern.