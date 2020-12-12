Who's Playing

Appalachian State @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Appalachian State 7-3; Georgia Southern 7-4

What to Know

The Appalachian State Mountaineers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Mountaineers and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Georgia Southern should still be feeling good after a win, while Appalachian State will be looking to regain their footing.

Appalachian State entered their matchup against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for Appalachian State as they fell 24-21 to Louisiana. QB Zac Thomas had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 47.62%.

Meanwhile, the Eagles strolled past the Florida Atlantic Owls with points to spare last week, taking the game 20-3. Georgia Southern can attribute much of their success to RB Logan Wright, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Georgia Southern's defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of CB Derrick Canteen and CB Justin Birdsong.

Appalachian State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

Appalachian State is now 7-3 while Georgia Southern sits at 7-4. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Mountaineers enter the contest with 250.7 rushing yards per game on average, good for eighth best in the nation. Less enviably, the Eagles are stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 98.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.90

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 9-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Appalachian State have won three out of their last five games against Georgia Southern.