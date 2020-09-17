Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Georgia Southern

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls will face off against the Georgia Southern Eagles at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Owls ended up 11-3 last season and capped things off with a win over the SMU Mustangs in the Boca Raton Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Georgia Southern was 7-6 last year and is coming off of a 27-26 win against the Campbell Fighting Camels on Saturday.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Florida Atlantic snagged 22 interceptions last season, the most in the nation. But Georgia Southern collected one interceptions, good for first in the the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

Florida Atlantic has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.