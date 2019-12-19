Watch Georgia Southern vs. Liberty: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Georgia Southern vs. Liberty football game
Who's Playing
Liberty @ Georgia Southern
Current Records: Liberty 7-5; Georgia Southern 7-5
What to Know
The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Liberty Flames have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Georgia Southern and Liberty will compete for holiday cheer in the Cure Bowl on Saturday at Exploria Stadium at 2:30 p.m. ET test. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.
The Eagles took their game against the Georgia State Panthers three weeks ago by a conclusive 38-10 score. The Eagles can attribute much of their success to RB J.D. King, who rushed for three TDs and 107 yards on 16 carries.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Liberty's strategy against the New Mexico State Aggies three weeks ago. Everything went Liberty's way against New Mexico State as they made off with a 49-28 victory. RB Frankie Hickson went supernova for Liberty as he rushed for four TDs and 196 yards on 29 carries.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 7-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia Southern haven't thrown an interception yet this season. The Flames are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with only six interceptions, good for 17th best in the nation. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Exploria Stadium -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: 58
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
