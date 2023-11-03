Who's Playing

No. 23 James Madison Dukes @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: James Madison 8-0, Georgia State 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Georgia State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Georgia State Panthers and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Center Parc Stadium.

Last Thursday, Georgia State lost to Georgia Southern on the road by a decisive 44-27 margin.

The losing side was boosted by Marcus Carroll, who rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 7.4 yards per carry. Carroll hasn't dropped below 100 rushing yards for three straight games. Robert Lewis was another key contributor, picking up 97 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, James Madison put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Old Dominion and snuck past 30-27.

James Madison's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jordan McCloud, who threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. The team also got some help courtesy of Reggie Brown, who picked up 142 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Another reason for the win was James Madison's imposing defense, which managed to get into the backfield for five sacks. Leading the way was Jalen Green and his 2.5 sacks.

Georgia State's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 6-2. As for James Madison, their win was their sixth straight at home (dating back to last season), bumping their overall record up to 8-0.

While only James Madison took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, James Madison is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be Georgia State's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Georgia State couldn't quite finish off James Madison when the teams last played back in November of 2022 and fell 42-40. Thankfully for Georgia State, Todd Centeio (who threw for 274 yards and four touchdowns while completing 77.8% of his passes) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

James Madison is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.