Watch Georgia State vs. App. State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

How to watch Georgia State vs. Appalachian State football game
Who's Playing
Georgia State (home) vs. No. 25 App. State (away)
Current Records: Georgia State 6-3; App. State 8-1
What to Know
The Georgia State Panthers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36 points per contest. Georgia State and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Georgia State now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It was all tied up 24-24 at halftime, but the Panthers were not quite UL-Monroe's equal in the second half when they met last week. The Panthers came up short against UL-Monroe, falling 45-31. The over/under? 76. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, App. State beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 20-15. App. State's only touchdown came from QB Zac Thomas.
App. State's win lifted them to 8-1 while Georgia State's defeat dropped them down to 6-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia State comes into the game boasting the sixth most rushing yards per game in the league at 274.7. The Mountaineers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 18th in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 221.6 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mountaineers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Panthers.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
App. State have won all of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - App. State 45 vs. Georgia State 17
- Nov 25, 2017 - App. State 31 vs. Georgia State 10
- Oct 01, 2016 - App. State 17 vs. Georgia State 3
- Oct 10, 2015 - App. State 37 vs. Georgia State 3
