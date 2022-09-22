Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Georgia State

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 3-0; Georgia State 0-3

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Chanticleers and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Center Parc Stadium. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

Coastal Carolina beat the Buffalo Bulls 38-26 last week. Among those leading the charge for Coastal Carolina was RB CJ Beasley, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD. One of the most thrilling moments was Beasley's 59-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

The Chanticleers' defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Buffalo's offensive line to sack QB Cole Snyder six times for a total loss of 33 yards. It was a group effort with six guys contributing.

Meanwhile, Georgia State missed a PAT kick in the second quarter against the Charlotte 49ers last week, and it came back to haunt them. Georgia State lost 42-41 to Charlotte. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for the Panthers to swallow was that they had been favored by 19.5 points coming into the contest. The losing side was boosted by QB Darren Grainger, who passed for four TDs and 343 yards on 34 attempts in addition to picking up 48 yards on the ground.

The Chanticleers' victory brought them up to 3-0 while Georgia State's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-3. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Coastal Carolina enters the game having picked the ball off five times, good for 12th in the nation. The Panthers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup having picked the ball off four times, good for 19th in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.04

Odds

The Chanticleers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia State have won three out of their last five games against Coastal Carolina.