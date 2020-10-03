Who's Playing

East Carolina @ Georgia State

Current Records: East Carolina 0-1; Georgia State 0-1

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the East Carolina Pirates at noon ET Oct. 3 at Center Parc Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The Panthers fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns two weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 34-31. RB Destin Coates put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 150 yards on 34 carries.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for East Carolina last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 51-28 defeat to the UCF Knights. The Pirates were down 41-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Holton Ahlers, who passed for three TDs and 215 yards on 29 attempts in addition to picking up 55 yards on the ground. Ahlers' longest connection was to RB Chase Hayden for 31 yards in the third quarter.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pirates are a slight 1-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Panthers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.