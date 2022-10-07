Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Georgia State

Current Records: Georgia Southern 3-2; Georgia State 1-4

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers and the Georgia Southern Eagles are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 2 p.m. ET Oct. 8 at Center Parc Stadium. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 918 yards last week.

Georgia State strolled past the Army West Point Black Knights with points to spare last week, taking the contest 31-14. RB Tucker Gregg and QB Darren Grainger were among the main playmakers for the Panthers as the former rushed for one TD and 124 yards on 16 carries and the latter passed for one TD and 157 yards on 12 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 48 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Grainger's 57-yard TD bomb to WR Ja'Cyais Credle in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but Georgia Southern was not quite the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers' equal in the second half when they met last week. Georgia Southern didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 34-30 to Coastal Carolina. Georgia Southern's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Jalen White, who rushed for one TD and 145 yards on 18 carries.

Special teams collected 15 points for Georgia Southern. K Alex Raynor delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Panthers going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Georgia State is now 1-4 while the Eagles sit at 3-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia State enters the contest with 214.2 rushing yards per game on average, good for 19th best in the nation. Georgia Southern has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 11th in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 500 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Georgia State have won five out of their last seven games against Georgia Southern.