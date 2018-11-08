Watch Georgia Tech vs. Miami (Fla.): How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL) football game
Who's Playing
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (home) vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (away)
Current records: Georgia Tech 5-4; Miami (Fla.) 5-4
What to Know
Miami (Fla.) will square off against Georgia Tech at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Miami (Fla.) now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The point spread favored Miami (Fla.) last Saturday, but luck did not. It was a hard-fought match, but they had to settle for a 20-12 loss against Duke. A silver lining for Miami (Fla.) was the play of Travis Homer, who rushed for 133 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech was able to grind out a solid victory over North Carolina, winning 38-28. The success made it back-to-back wins for Georgia Tech.
The last time the two teams met, Miami (Fla.) won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Georgia Tech 25-24. The rematch might be a little tougher for Miami (Fla.) since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Georgia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Yellow Jackets are a solid 3 point favorite against the Hurricanes.
This season, Georgia Tech is 4-4-0 against the spread. As for Miami (Fla.), they are 2-6-0 against the spread
Series History
Miami (Fla.) has won all of the games they've played against Georgia Tech in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Miami (FL) Hurricanes 25 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 24
- 2016 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 21 vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes 35
- 2015 - Miami (FL) Hurricanes 38 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 21
