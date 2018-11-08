Watch Georgia Tech vs. Miami (Fla.): How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (home) vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (away)

Current records: Georgia Tech 5-4; Miami (Fla.) 5-4

What to Know

Miami (Fla.) will square off against Georgia Tech at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Miami (Fla.) now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The point spread favored Miami (Fla.) last Saturday, but luck did not. It was a hard-fought match, but they had to settle for a 20-12 loss against Duke. A silver lining for Miami (Fla.) was the play of Travis Homer, who rushed for 133 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech was able to grind out a solid victory over North Carolina, winning 38-28. The success made it back-to-back wins for Georgia Tech.

The last time the two teams met, Miami (Fla.) won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Georgia Tech 25-24. The rematch might be a little tougher for Miami (Fla.) since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Yellow Jackets are a solid 3 point favorite against the Hurricanes.

This season, Georgia Tech is 4-4-0 against the spread. As for Miami (Fla.), they are 2-6-0 against the spread

Series History

Miami (Fla.) has won all of the games they've played against Georgia Tech in the last 4 years.