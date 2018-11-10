Watch Georgia Tech vs. Miami (Fla.): TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL) football game
Who's Playing
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (home) vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (away)
Current records: Georgia Tech 5-4; Miami (Fla.) 5-4
What to Know
Miami (Fla.) will square off against Georgia Tech at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. Miami (Fla.) stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
The point spread favored Miami (Fla.) last Saturday, but luck did not. They fell to Duke 12-20. Miami (Fla.)'s loss came about despite a quality game from Travis Homer, who rushed for 133 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 38-28 win over North Carolina. The success made it back-to-back wins for Georgia Tech.
The last time the two teams met, Miami (Fla.) won a match that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Georgia Tech 25-24. The rematch might be a little tougher for Miami (Fla.) since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Georgia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.86
Prediction
The Yellow Jackets are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Hurricanes.
This season, Georgia Tech are 4-4-0 against the spread. As for Miami (Fla.), they are 2-6-0 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Yellow Jackets slightly, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as a 4.5 point favorite.
Series History
Miami (Fla.) have won all of the games they've played against Georgia Tech in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Miami (FL) Hurricanes 25 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 24
- 2016 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 21 vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes 35
- 2015 - Miami (FL) Hurricanes 38 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 21
-
