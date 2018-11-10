Watch Georgia Tech vs. Miami (Fla.): TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (home) vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (away)

Current records: Georgia Tech 5-4; Miami (Fla.) 5-4

What to Know

Miami (Fla.) will square off against Georgia Tech at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. Miami (Fla.) stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The point spread favored Miami (Fla.) last Saturday, but luck did not. They fell to Duke 12-20. Miami (Fla.)'s loss came about despite a quality game from Travis Homer, who rushed for 133 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 38-28 win over North Carolina. The success made it back-to-back wins for Georgia Tech.

The last time the two teams met, Miami (Fla.) won a match that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Georgia Tech 25-24. The rematch might be a little tougher for Miami (Fla.) since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.86

Prediction

The Yellow Jackets are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Hurricanes.

This season, Georgia Tech are 4-4-0 against the spread. As for Miami (Fla.), they are 2-6-0 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Yellow Jackets slightly, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as a 4.5 point favorite.

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won all of the games they've played against Georgia Tech in the last 4 years.