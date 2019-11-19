Watch Georgia Tech vs. NC State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. NC State football game
Who's Playing
Georgia Tech (home) vs. NC State (away)
Current Records: Georgia Tech 2-8; NC State 4-6
What to Know
Get ready for an ACC battle as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the NC State Wolfpack will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for Georgia Tech and four for NC State.
Georgia Tech played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 45 to nothing blowout to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31 to nothing.
Meanwhile, NC State came up short against the Louisville Cardinals, falling 34-20. No one had a big game offensively for NC State, but they got scores from WR Emeka Emezie and RB Ricky Person. Emezie's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Clemson Tigers last week.
This next game is expected to be close, with the Yellow Jackets going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Yellow Jackets are 12th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 213.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Yellow Jackets, the Wolfpack rank 18th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 31 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Yellow Jackets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
New Mexico DL Nahje Flowers dies at 21
Flowers made 11 starts at defensive end in 2018 and appeared in six games this season
-
Tua Tagovailoa (hip) out for season
Tagovailoa was carted off the field and helicoptered to a hospital during Alabama's win over...
-
CFP Rankings prediction: Penn State up
Jerry Palm provides his prediction for how 2019's third CFP Rankings will look on Tuesday night
-
Ohio vs. Bowling Green odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Ohio vs. Buffalo game 10,000 times.
-
NIU vs. EMU odds, MACtion picks and sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Tuesday's Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan...
-
LSU LB Divinity returns to practice
The senior linebacker left the team earlier this month prior to the Alabama showdown
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game