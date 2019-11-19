Watch Georgia Tech vs. NC State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech (home) vs. NC State (away)

Current Records: Georgia Tech 2-8; NC State 4-6

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the NC State Wolfpack will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for Georgia Tech and four for NC State.

Georgia Tech played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 45 to nothing blowout to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31 to nothing.

Meanwhile, NC State came up short against the Louisville Cardinals, falling 34-20. No one had a big game offensively for NC State, but they got scores from WR Emeka Emezie and RB Ricky Person. Emezie's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Clemson Tigers last week.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Yellow Jackets going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Yellow Jackets are 12th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 213.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Yellow Jackets, the Wolfpack rank 18th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 31 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Yellow Jackets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.