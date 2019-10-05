Watch Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech (home) vs. North Carolina (away)

Current Records: Georgia Tech 1-3-0; North Carolina 2-3-0

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as Georgia Tech and North Carolina will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Georgia Tech won 38-28 against North Carolina when the two teams last met in November of last year.

The Yellow Jackets suffered a grim 24-2 defeat to Temple last week. QB James Graham had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.17 yards per passing attempt.

We saw a pretty high 60.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. North Carolina had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the squad lost 21-20 to Clemson. North Carolina can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

Georgia Tech is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in all their past four games.

These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Yellow Jackets are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 7 on the season. The Tar Heels have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are ninth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only 3 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tar Heels, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Georgia Tech and North Carolina both have two wins in their last four games.