Watch Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech (home) vs. North Carolina (away)

Current Records: Georgia Tech 1-3-0; North Carolina 2-3-0

What to Know

North Carolina have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Get ready for an ACC battle as North Carolina and Georgia Tech will face off at 4 p.m. ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Tar Heels are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Tar Heels and Clemson, but the 60.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. It could have gone either way late during winning time for North Carolina or Clemson last week, but it was Clemson snatching the 21-20 win. North Carolina got a solid performance out of RB Javonte Williams, who rushed for 49 yards and one touchdown on ten carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech has to be hurting after a devastating 24-2 defeat at the hands of Temple. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 24-2 by the third quarter.

These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tar Heels are ninth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only 3 on the season. The Yellow Jackets have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 7 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Georgia Tech and North Carolina both have two wins in their last four games.