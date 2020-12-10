Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Pittsburgh 5-5; Georgia Tech 3-6

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers are 4-1 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Pitt and Georgia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The afternoon started off rough for the Panthers two weeks ago, and it ended that way, too. They were completely outmatched by the Clemson Tigers on the road and fell 52-17. Pitt was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38-10. QB Kenny Pickett had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite two touchdowns, he threw four interceptions with only 5.36 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech came up short against the NC State Wolfpack last week, falling 23-13. QB Jeff Sims put forth a good effort for the losing side as he accumulated 151 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 93 yards.

Pitt is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3-1 against the spread when favored.

The Panthers are now 5-5 while the Yellow Jackets sit at 3-6. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Pitt enters the matchup with 43 sacks, which is the best in the nation. Less enviably, Georgia Tech is stumbling into the game with the 13th most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 40 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Panthers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh have won four out of their last five games against Georgia Tech.