Watch Georgia Tech vs. South Florida: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech (home) vs. South Florida (away)

Current Records: Georgia Tech 0-1-0; South Florida 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Georgia Tech 7-6-0; South Florida 7-6-0;

What to Know

Georgia Tech will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against South Florida at 2 p.m. ET. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Last week, Georgia Tech was out to avenge their 21-49 defeat to Clemson from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Yellow Jackets were completely outmatched, falling 14-52 to Clemson. The losing side was represented by RB Jordan Mason, who rushed for 72 yards and 1 touchdown on 13 carries.

South Florida couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. It was a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 49 to nothing blowout to Wisconsin.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia Tech was the best in the nation in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 325 on average. Less enviably, South Florida ranked eighth worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards allowed per game last year, where the squad gave up 247.5 on average. So...the South Florida squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.49

Odds

The Yellow Jackets are a solid 6 point favorite against the Bulls.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 61

Series History

South Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.