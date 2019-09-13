Watch Georgia Tech vs. The Citadel: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech (home) vs. The Citadel (away)

Current Records: Georgia Tech 1-1-0; The Citadel 0-2-0

What to Know

Georgia Tech will take on The Citadel at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Georgia Tech will be home again for the second matchup in a row.

The Yellow Jackets and South Florida couldn't quite live up to the 58.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Yellow Jackets snuck past South Florida with a 14-10 win. No one put up better numbers for Georgia Tech than RB Jordan Mason, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 99 yards and 1 touchdown on 20 carries.

The Citadel came within a touchdown against Elon last Saturday, but wound up with a 28-35 loss. This makes it the second loss in a row for The Citadel.

Georgia Tech's victory lifted them to 1-1 while The Citadel's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Georgia Tech's success rolls on or if the Bulldogs are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Atlanta, Georgia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Over/Under: 58

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.