Watch Georgia Tech vs. The Citadel: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Citadel football game
Who's Playing
Georgia Tech (home) vs. The Citadel (away)
Current Records: Georgia Tech 1-1-0; The Citadel 0-2-0
What to Know
Georgia Tech will take on The Citadel at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Georgia Tech will be home again for the second matchup in a row.
The Yellow Jackets and South Florida couldn't quite live up to the 58.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Yellow Jackets snuck past South Florida with a 14-10 win. No one put up better numbers for Georgia Tech than RB Jordan Mason, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 99 yards and 1 touchdown on 20 carries.
The Citadel came within a touchdown against Elon last Saturday, but wound up with a 28-35 loss. This makes it the second loss in a row for The Citadel.
Georgia Tech's victory lifted them to 1-1 while The Citadel's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Georgia Tech's success rolls on or if the Bulldogs are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
