Watch Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech (home) vs. Virginia Tech (away)

Current Records: Georgia Tech 2-7; Virginia Tech 6-3

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Georgia Tech and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Georgia Tech will be hoping to build upon the 49-28 win they picked up against Virginia Tech the last time they played in October of last year.

The Yellow Jackets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 33-28 to the Virginia Cavaliers. Georgia Tech got a solid performance out of QB James Graham, who passed for 229 yards and two TDs on 22 attempts; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Graham's 59-yard touchdown toss to WR Ahmarean Brown in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day. Graham scored three touchdowns overall-- his season high.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Virginia Tech and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons was still a pretty decisive one as Virginia Tech wrapped it up with a 36-17 victory. QB Hendon Hooker and RB Deshawn McClease were among the main playmakers for the Hokies as the former picked up 69 yards on the ground on 15 carries and accumulated 242 passing yards and the latter rushed for 59 yards and two TDs on 17 carries.

Virginia Tech's win lifted them to 6-3 while Georgia Tech's loss dropped them down to 2-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Yellow Jackets are stumbling into the matchup with the 12th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 210.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Yellow Jackets, the Hokies enter the game with 29 sacks, good for 15th best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Virginia Tech's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Hokies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

Georgia Tech have won three out of their last four games against Virginia Tech.