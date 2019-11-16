Watch Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech football game
Who's Playing
Georgia Tech (home) vs. Virginia Tech (away)
Current Records: Georgia Tech 2-7; Virginia Tech 6-3
What to Know
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Georgia Tech and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Georgia Tech will be hoping to build upon the 49-28 win they picked up against Virginia Tech the last time they played in October of last year.
The Yellow Jackets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 33-28 to the Virginia Cavaliers. Georgia Tech got a solid performance out of QB James Graham, who passed for 229 yards and two TDs on 22 attempts; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Graham's 59-yard touchdown toss to WR Ahmarean Brown in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day. Graham scored three touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Virginia Tech and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons was still a pretty decisive one as Virginia Tech wrapped it up with a 36-17 victory. QB Hendon Hooker and RB Deshawn McClease were among the main playmakers for the Hokies as the former picked up 69 yards on the ground on 15 carries and accumulated 242 passing yards and the latter rushed for 59 yards and two TDs on 17 carries.
Virginia Tech's win lifted them to 6-3 while Georgia Tech's loss dropped them down to 2-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Yellow Jackets are stumbling into the matchup with the 12th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 210.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Yellow Jackets, the Hokies enter the game with 29 sacks, good for 15th best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Virginia Tech's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Hokies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
Georgia Tech have won three out of their last four games against Virginia Tech.
- Oct 25, 2018 - Georgia Tech 49 vs. Virginia Tech 28
- Nov 11, 2017 - Georgia Tech 28 vs. Virginia Tech 22
- Nov 12, 2016 - Georgia Tech 30 vs. Virginia Tech 20
- Nov 12, 2015 - Virginia Tech 23 vs. Georgia Tech 21
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Michigan vs. Michigan St. score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 15 Michigan and Michigan State meet in a rivalry...
-
Iowa vs. Minnesota pick, live stream
Can the Hawkeyes end Minnesota's playoff hopes?
-
Clemson vs. Wake pick, live stream
The Tigers are finally in the top four but now must defend their spot in the playoff picture
-
Georgia vs. Auburn pick, live stream
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry takes center stage on Saturday
-
Notre Dame vs. Navy pick, live stream
A top-25 showdown of two longtime rivals should be one of the better games in Week 12
-
Notre Dame vs. Navy odds, computer sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Notre Dame vs. Navy matchup 10,000...
-
Florida vs. Missouri score, live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 11 Florida meets Missouri in the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
College football top 25 games, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game