Watch Georgia Tech vs. Virginia: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (home) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (away)

Current records: Georgia Tech 6-4; Virginia 7-3

What to Know

On Saturday Virginia will take on Georgia Tech at 4:30 p.m. If the matchup is anything like the 40-36 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Virginia was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. Everything went their way against Liberty last week as they made off with a 45-24 victory. Bryce Perkins, who rushed for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns on 9 carries, was a major factor in Virginia's success.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They managed a somewhat close 27-21 win over Miami (Fla.).

Their wins bumped Georgia Tech to 6-4 and Virginia to 7-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Georgia Tech and Virginia clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday at 4:30 PM ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Georgia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Georgia Tech.