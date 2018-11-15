Watch Georgia Tech vs. Virginia: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Virginia football game
Who's Playing
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (home) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (away)
Current records: Georgia Tech 6-4; Virginia 7-3
What to Know
On Saturday Virginia will take on Georgia Tech at 4:30 p.m. If the matchup is anything like the 40-36 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Virginia was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. Everything went their way against Liberty last week as they made off with a 45-24 victory. Bryce Perkins, who rushed for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns on 9 carries, was a major factor in Virginia's success.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They managed a somewhat close 27-21 win over Miami (Fla.).
Their wins bumped Georgia Tech to 6-4 and Virginia to 7-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Georgia Tech and Virginia clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Georgia
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Georgia Tech.
- 2017 - Virginia Cavaliers 40 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 36
- 2016 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 31 vs. Virginia Cavaliers 17
- 2015 - Virginia Cavaliers 27 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 21
