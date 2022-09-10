Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Western Carolina 1-0; Georgia Tech 0-1

Last Season Records: Georgia Tech 3-9; Western Carolina 4-7

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts are on the road again Saturday and play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Western Carolina should still be riding high after a win, while Georgia Tech will be looking to right the ship.

The Catamounts were able to grind out a solid victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers last week, winning 52-38.

Meanwhile, a victory for Georgia Tech just wasn't in the stars last Monday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Their bruising 41-10 defeat to the Clemson Tigers might stick with them for a while. Georgia Tech was surely aware of their 21.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. No one had a standout game offensively for Georgia Tech, but WR E.J. Jenkins led the way with one touchdown.

Georgia Tech's loss took them down to 0-1 while Western Carolina's win pulled them up to 1-0. A win for the Yellow Jackets would reverse both their bad luck and Western Carolina's good luck. We'll see if Georgia Tech manages to pull off that tough task or if the Catamounts keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.