WATCH: Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta trolls Gus Malzahn with 'dog crap' line
What comes around, goes around
When Auburn dominated then-No. 1 Georgia 40-17 on Nov. 11 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Tigers coach Gus Malzahn famously said his team "whipped the dog crap" out of the Bulldogs.
Georgia returned the favor on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game, with an emphatic 28-7 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium that will likely earn the Bulldogs a berth in the College Football Playoff.
During the postgame celebration, Bulldog tight end Isaac Nauta -- who caught a touchdown in the win -- threw Malzahn's words back at him.
In fairness, neither were lying at the time.
