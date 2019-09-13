Watch Georgia vs. Arkansas State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 3 Georgia (home) vs. Arkansas State (away)

Current Records: Georgia 2-0-0; Arkansas State 1-1-0

What to Know

Georgia will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Arkansas State at Sanford Stadium at noon. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Georgia and Arkansas State will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs turned the game against Murray State into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 562 yards to 240. Georgia took their game with ease, bagging a 63-17 win over Murray State. Georgia can attribute much of their success to RB D'Andre Swift, who rushed for 67 yards and 2 touchdowns on 6 carries.

Meanwhile, the Red Wolves were no strangers to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 498 yards compared to UNLV's 264. The Red Wolves blew past UNLV 43-17. That result was just more of the same for the Red Wolves, who also won the last time these teams played (Sept. 22 of last year).

Their wins bumped the Bulldogs to 2-0 and the Red Wolves to 1-1. Georgia has not allowed a rushing touchdown yet. As for Arkansas State, they enter the matchup with only 1 passing touchdown allowed, good for 14th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia

Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 32 point favorite against the Red Wolves.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.