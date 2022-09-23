Who's Playing

Kent State @ No. 1 Georgia

Current Records: Kent State 1-2; Georgia 3-0

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at noon ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

When you finish with 238 more yards than your opponent like UGA did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled past the South Carolina Gamecocks 48-7 on the road. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24 to nothing. UGA QB Stetson Bennett was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 284 yards on 23 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 36 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Bennett's 78-yard TD bomb to TE Brock Bowers in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Kent State was completely in charge last week, breezing past the LIU-Post Sharks 63-10 at home. With the Golden Flashes ahead 35-10 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 45-point (!) margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

UGA is now a perfect 3-0 while Kent State sits at 1-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UGA comes into the game boasting the third most passing yards per game in the nation at 376.7. The Golden Flashes have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 221.3 rushing yards per game on average, good for 23rd best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 45-point favorite against the Golden Flashes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.