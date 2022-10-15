Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ No. 1 Georgia

Current Records: Vanderbilt 3-3; Georgia 6-0

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs are 5-1 against the Vanderbilt Commodores since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Bulldogs and Vanderbilt will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium. UGA has a defense that allows only 10.67 points per game, so Vanderbilt's offense will have their work cut out for them.

UGA ran circles around the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, and the extra yardage (500 yards vs. 258 yards) paid off. UGA was the clear victor by a 42-10 margin over Auburn. UGA's RB Daijun Edwards looked sharp as he punched in three rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 52-28 punch to the gut against the Ole Miss Rebels. This game was a close 20-17 at the break, but unfortunately for Vanderbilt it sure didn't stay that way. RB Ray Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 105 yards on 27 carries. Davis hadn't helped his team much against the Alabama Crimson Tide two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

UGA is the favorite in this one, with an expected 38.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Georgia's win lifted them to 6-0 while Vanderbilt's defeat dropped them down to 3-3. Allowing an average of 36.83 points per game, the Commodores haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 38.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgia have won five out of their last six games against Vanderbilt.