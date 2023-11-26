3rd Quarter Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Hawaii looks much better today on their home field. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Colorado State 21-10. Hawaii took a big hit to their ego last Saturday, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

Hawaii came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Colorado State Rams @ Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Current Records: Colorado State 5-6, Hawaii 4-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $20.99

What to Know

Colorado State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Colorado State Rams and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Colorado State will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

Last Saturday, Colorado State earned a 30-20 win over Nevada.

Colorado State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi out in front who threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Fowler-Nicolosi has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last six games he's played. Jordan Noyes did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and three extra points.

Meanwhile, Hawaii gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They took a serious blow against Wyoming, falling 42-9.

Colorado State's win bumped their season record to 5-6 while Nevada's defeat dropped theirs to 2-9.

While only Colorado State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Colorado State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 4-7, while Hawaii is 4-8.

Colorado State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Hawaii when the teams last played back in October of 2022, but they still walked away with a 17-13 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colorado State since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Colorado State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hawaii and Colorado State both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.

Oct 22, 2022 - Colorado State 17 vs. Hawaii 13

Nov 20, 2021 - Hawaii 50 vs. Colorado State 45

Aug 25, 2018 - Hawaii 43 vs. Colorado State 34

Sep 30, 2017 - Colorado State 51 vs. Hawaii 21

Injury Report for Hawaii

Logan Taylor: Out for the Season (Knee)

Tylan Hines: questionable (Ankle)

Derek Boyd II: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Colorado State