Watch Hawaii vs. Air Force: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Hawaii vs. Air Force football game
Who's Playing
Hawaii (home) vs. Air Force (away)
Current Records: Hawaii 4-2-0; Air Force 4-2-0
What to Know
A Mountain West battle is on tap between Air Force and Hawaii at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Air Force going off at just a 3-point favorite.
Air Force had enough points to win and then some against Fresno State last week, taking their game 43-24. Air Force's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Donald Hammond III, who rushed for 37 yards and two TDs on 13 carries, and FB Timothy Jackson, who rushed for 117 yards and one TD on 20 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Jackson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their matchup three weeks ago, Hawaii was humbled. They have to be aching after a bruising 59-37 defeat to Boise State. The Rainbow Warriors were down by 52-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Air Force's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Hawaii's loss dropped them down to 4-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Hawaii comes into the game boasting the fourth most passing yards per game in the league at 351.5. Air Force has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 296.5 rushing yards per game on average, good for second best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $40.94
Odds
The Falcons are a 3-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
Hawaii and Air Force both have one win in their last two games.
- Oct 22, 2016 - Hawaii 34 vs. Air Force 27
- Oct 31, 2015 - Air Force 58 vs. Hawaii 7
