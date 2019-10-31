Watch Hawaii vs. Fresno State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Hawaii vs. Fresno State football game
Who's Playing
Hawaii (home) vs. Fresno State (away)
Current Records: Hawaii 5-3; Fresno State 3-4
What to Know
Hawaii is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.38 points per contest. Hawaii and Fresno State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors lost both of their matches to Fresno State last season, on scores of 31-21 and 50-20, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Last week, Hawaii had a touchdown and change to spare in a 45-31 win over New Mexico. QB Cole McDonald went supernova for Hawaii as he rushed for 140 yards and two TDs on nine carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was McDonald's 76-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter. McDonald's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, Fresno State came up short against Colorado State, falling 41-31. A silver lining for the Bulldogs was the play of RB Ronnie Rivers, who rushed for 146 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. This was the first time Rivers has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.
Hawaii's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Fresno State's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Rainbow Warriors are sixth worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Rainbow Warriors, the Bulldogs enter the matchup having picked the ball off nine times, good for 15th in the the nation.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 a.m. ET
- Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rainbow Warriors are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Over/Under: 70
Series History
Fresno State have won three out of their last four games against Hawaii.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Fresno State 50 vs. Hawaii 20
- Nov 11, 2017 - Fresno State 31 vs. Hawaii 21
- Nov 19, 2016 - Hawaii 14 vs. Fresno State 13
- Nov 14, 2015 - Fresno State 42 vs. Hawaii 14
